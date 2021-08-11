Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $23,998,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $362.24 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

