CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,371. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush started coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.