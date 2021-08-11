CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 127,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,079. The company has a market cap of $843.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.