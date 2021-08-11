Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of CLM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 3,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,241. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32.
