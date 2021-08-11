Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
CLM stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.