Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock valued at $290,194,415 over the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.