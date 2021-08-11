Costco Wholesale Co. Same-Store Sales Rise 13.8% in July, Stock Rises by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 13.8% during the month of July. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $443.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.14. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $443.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

