Covalent Trading Up 76.9% This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 76.9% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $42.11 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00152189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00153440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.60 or 0.99873299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00840343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

