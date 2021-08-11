Craig Hallum Cuts Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $45.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. 5,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $593,807. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

