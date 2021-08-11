Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $209.22 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $209.22 or 0.00449755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $128.96 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.