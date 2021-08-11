Credit Suisse Group Trims Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Target Price to $5.50

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TELL. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

