Cricut (CRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cricut to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cricut stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

