Critical Analysis: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) vs. Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paylocity and Tyler Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 7 0 2.54 Tyler Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $216.84, indicating a potential downside of 12.26%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $513.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Tyler Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Paylocity.

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 10.67% 15.28% 2.64% Tyler Technologies 12.30% 10.03% 6.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and Tyler Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 23.99 $64.46 million $1.24 199.31 Tyler Technologies $1.12 billion 17.46 $194.82 million $4.24 112.58

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Paylocity. Tyler Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Paylocity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

