Critical Contrast: Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Agiliti and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agiliti N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services 1.28% 19.16% 2.40%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agiliti and H&E Equipment Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89 H&E Equipment Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agiliti currently has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given Agiliti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than H&E Equipment Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agiliti and H&E Equipment Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services $1.17 billion 1.04 -$32.67 million $1.39 24.27

Agiliti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H&E Equipment Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Agiliti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Agiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new equipment in product categories. The Used Equipment Sales segment offers rental fleet and inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins its equipment customers and through purchases of high quality used equipment. The Parts Sales segment consists of new and used parts for the equipment and rental fleet. The Services segment operation provides maintenance and repair services for customers equipment and to rental fleet. The company was founded by Tom Engquist and Frank Head in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

