Critical Contrast: BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.93 $13.92 million $1.27 12.37

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 137.41% 7.06% 2.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

