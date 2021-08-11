Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

Shares of CRDA traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 8,833 ($115.40). The stock had a trading volume of 247,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,975. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,639.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 5,770 ($75.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

