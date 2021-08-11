Crust (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $813.19 or 0.01753928 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

