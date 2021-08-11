Crust Shadow Price Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $5.14 million and $12,035.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00873053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00109283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00153786 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

