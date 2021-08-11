Crypto Sports Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $378,979.05 and $631.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

