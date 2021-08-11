CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $132.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.93.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

