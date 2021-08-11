CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.