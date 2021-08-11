Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 19,365 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $526.72 million, a PE ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

