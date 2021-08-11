Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,635,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 534,731 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,545,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

