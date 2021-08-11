Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

