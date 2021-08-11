Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 70.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

