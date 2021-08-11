Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

