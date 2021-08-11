Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,255 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Asana by 237.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of -48.89. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 129,152 shares valued at $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

