Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

