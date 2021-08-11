Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,284. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

CPIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

