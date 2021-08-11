Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

CW traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,201. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.81.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

