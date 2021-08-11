Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.84. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

