CWV Chain Achieves Market Cap of $7.69 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $7,532.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

