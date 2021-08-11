Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:CYRBY opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

