D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 25,119 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

ACRE opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $695.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

