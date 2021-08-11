Daniel J. Phelan Buys 231 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.55. 1,154,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $151.62.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

