Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

DANOY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 144,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,772. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

