Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 4.3%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.25. 3,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,468,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,283,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

