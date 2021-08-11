DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 207,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

