DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,818 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

