DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

ATVI opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

