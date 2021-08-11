DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE AIN opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

