DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $815,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.