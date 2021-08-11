DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,979 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,788 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

