DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DVA remained flat at $$132.75 during trading on Wednesday. 476,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,897 shares of company stock worth $5,981,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

