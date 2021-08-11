Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.