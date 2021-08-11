Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.2% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

ADP stock opened at $216.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

