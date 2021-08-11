Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,081 shares of company stock worth $883,961. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $788.54 million, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.