Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

