Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after purchasing an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

