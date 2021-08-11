Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 720.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.86. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

